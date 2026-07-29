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Home / India / AI data centers likely to add 26.3 GW of load by 2031–2032: Power Ministry

AI data centers likely to add 26.3 GW of load by 2031–2032: Power Ministry

Revised estimate nearly doubles earlier projection amid rapid expansion of AI infrastructure

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers will add 26.3 gigawatts (GW) to the load by 2031–2032, Ministry of Power told the parliament on Monday.

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The ministry also stated that renewable energy capacity will be the main source of power for this additional load, which is anticipated to be incorporated into the system.

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The government's previous forecast from March of this year, which predicted that data center electricity use would reach 13.56 GW by 2031–2032, has nearly doubled by the new estimate.

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According to ministry officials, the current estimate is based on projects that various states have submitted to establish data centers. The ministry is also consulting with stakeholders, including state transmission utilities, distribution utilities, and data center developers.

Reliable power supply, transmission requirements, and grid balancing are being discussed since data center power loads can be extremely spiky and have steep gradients.

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Policy-level talks have also taken place on the location of data centers away from urban areas in order to prevent transmission congestion, as per the sources privy to the matter. Notably, the majority of data centers are located close to IT hubs, which may cause transmission congestion if additional capacity is provided to meet data center demand.

Some people also believe that data centers ought to be built close to renewable energy sources. Sources added that this might help prevent transmission congestion while allowing renewable energy sources to meet the electrical demand from these data centers.

Meanwhile, India's operational data center capacity will reach 12 GW by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 40 percent, according to a forecast by the international energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

As the demand for computer infrastructure is accelerated by hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise digitalization, and artificial intelligence, AI-dedicated capacity is predicted to grow approximately 24-fold over the same period, from 275 MW to 6,546 MW.

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