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Home / India / AI flight diverted to Jaipur after snag

AI flight diverted to Jaipur after snag

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:41 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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An Air India flight carrying 140 people from Bhopal to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Sunday morning after the crew detected a technical issue mid-flight, prompting authorities to declare an emergency at the Jaipur airport and position fire tenders, ambulances and security personnel ahead of its landing.

Flight AI1886 landed in Jaipur around 9.40 am and all those on board disembarked safely. The aircraft was subsequently grounded for technical inspection.

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Sources said the emergency was declared at the airport around 9 am and remained in force for nearly 40 minutes. Firefighting vehicles, ambulances and security personnel were kept on standby as the aircraft approached the airport.

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The flight had departed Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport around 8.26 am and was headed for Delhi when the technical issue was detected.

The crew subsequently took the precautionary decision to divert to Jaipur rather than continue to the national capital.

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Air India confirmed the incident, saying the diversion was carried out in accordance with laid-down procedures after the aircraft encountered a technical issue. The airline did not disclose the nature of the snag, saying only that the aircraft was undergoing inspection in accordance with its safety protocols. Passengers were provided assistance by Air India’s ground team at Jaipur.

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