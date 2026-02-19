AI Impact Summit turns political flashpoint as Congress targets Centre over ‘Chinese robot’ row

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of turning the ongoing India AI Impact Summit into a “disorganised PR spectacle”. The party alleged that Chinese products were being showcased while India’s own talent and data potential were ignored.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that instead of building on India’s data strength and skilled workforce, the government had reduced the summit to a publicity exercise. He alleged that Chinese robots were being displayed as Indian innovations, calling it an embarrassment for the country on the global stage.

According to the Congress, the handling of the summit had made India “a laughing stock” in the field of artificial intelligence, an area where the country could emerge as a global leader.

The grand old party, in a post on X, further claimed that Chinese media had mocked India over the issue, adding that such developments had damaged the country’s image.

Taking aim at Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Congress alleged that the minister was promoting Chinese-made robots at an Indian summit. It described the episode as “shameful” and said the government had caused serious harm to India’s credibility in the technology sector.

Congress leader Pawan Khera took to social media to criticise the government, saying: “This ‘Galgotia Government’ has only nourished Galgotia like universities in India.”

He also referred to comments by Emmanuel Macron who praised Indian-origin global technology leaders and highlighted their educational backgrounds.

Khera pointed out that Sundar Pichai, Arvind Krishna and Nikesh Arora studied at the IITs, institutions envisioned under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru. He noted that Satya Nadella studied at Manipal Institute of Technology, founded by the family of TA Pai, who served as a Union Minister in the Cabinet of Indira Gandhi.

He further mentioned Shantanu Narayen, who studied at Osmania University, established in 1918 by the former Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, and that Leena Nair studied at Walchand College of Engineering, founded in 1947 and sustained over decades by successive Congress governments. According to Khera, only one among the seven leaders mentioned – Vasant Narasimhan – completed his entire education abroad.

“India’s global standing rests on decades of institution-building and vision shaped under Congress governments – unlike the BJP’s ‘GALA-GHONTIA’ approach to education today,” Khera said.

In another tweet, Khera said that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had proved that in India, AI meant “Ashwini is Incompetent.”

“As for the “Pradhan (Tamasha) Mantri” - every event is a Jhappi-Pappi Fest. This was supposed to be an AI Summit -- a platform for innovation and exchange of ideas – but the BJP reduced it to a cheap China Bazaar,” he said.

The political attack came amid controversy surrounding a robotic dog displayed at the summit in New Delhi. Sources said that Galgotias University was asked to vacate its expo space after a video from the event went viral on social media.

The video showed representatives of the Greater Noida-based institution presenting a robotic dog as a product developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. The robot was introduced at the summit under the name “Orion”.