Advertisement
Home / India / AI plane black box being examined in India, says minister

AI plane black box being examined in India, says minister

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:42 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said that the black box of the Air India AI171 plane, which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, was in India and was being examined by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The Aviation Minister’s statement came amid speculations that the black box was being sent to the United States for analysis. Naidu dismissed these claims, saying, “It is all speculation. The black box is very much in India and it is currently being investigated by the AAIB.”

Refraining from providing a timeline, the minister clarified that retrieving data from the black box was a “very technical matter”.

