Home / India / AI plane returns to Heathrow airport from taxiway after passenger fails to board

AI plane returns to Heathrow airport from taxiway after passenger fails to board

The passenger had mistakenly proceeded to the arrivals area instead of the departure gate after having their boarding pass scanned at the gate
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:05 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A Delhi-bound Air India aircraft returned to the London Heathrow airport on Sunday when it was taxiing for takeoff as a passenger who was issued the boarding pass failed to board the plane.

According to a source, the flight AI 162 was already delayed by around 45 minutes before the aircraft moved to the taxiway.

As the plane was taxiing, the crew came to know that one of the passengers who was issued the boarding pass did not board the aircraft.

"Flight AI 162, operating from London (Heathrow) to Delhi on September 21, 2025 returned to the gate shortly after pushback because a passenger who, despite having their boarding pass scanned and being marked as boarded, failed to board the aircraft. The passenger had mistakenly proceeded to the arrivals area instead of the departure gate after having their boarding pass scanned at the gate," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"As per standard security protocols, the aircraft returned to offload the passenger's baggage and, subsequently, departed with a delay. The passenger was detained by the airport security officials for questioning."

"Our flight crew followed the necessary procedures, and the decision to return was made to ensure compliance with security regulations. We regret the delay in the flight's departure caused by this incident," the spokesperson said.

The number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

