AI platforms ChatGPT, Claude, Grok face outages, users across the world report disruptions

Several major generative Artificial Intelligence platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and xAI’s Grok, faced disruptions on Thursday evening, with users across the world reporting problems accessing or using the services.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,800 reports related to ChatGPT had been recorded in India by around 8.20 pm. Claude had logged around 170 reports, while Grok had more than 40 reports.

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Users reported errors, failed responses and difficulties accessing the platforms, suggesting disruptions across their services.

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The reported outages appeared to affect multiple AI platforms simultaneously, although the extent and cause of the disruptions were not immediately clear.