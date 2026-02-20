DT
PT
AI summit deepens tech, trade ties; Modi meets four leaders

AI summit deepens tech, trade ties; Modi meets four leaders

Ujwal Jalali
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:05 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Switzerland President Guy Parmelin during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, underscoring India’s expanding role as a global technology partner and innovation hub.

In talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leaders reaffirmed the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reviewed progress since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) four years ago.

“They welcomed cooperation in artificial intelligence, space, nuclear energy and advanced technologies, and backed the deployment of a joint supercomputer cluster in India involving C-DAC, G42 and Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI,” a senior MEA official said.

The two sides highlighted robust investment flows and encouraged UAE sovereign wealth funds to further expand their presence in India. They also noted the opening of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company’s office in GIFT City. A health cooperation agreement covering research, digital health and pharmaceuticals was finalised.

During his meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Modi emphasised collaboration in AI, quantum technologies and semiconductors, while seeking to expand cooperation in water management, agriculture, healthcare and clean energy. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation and exchanged views on global developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

In discussions with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, connectivity initiatives and economic opportunities linked to the ongoing India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations were reviewed.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin discussed expanding investment and innovation ties under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) trade pact framework. Switzerland will host the next edition of the AI Summit, followed by the UAE.

Officials said the meetings collectively positioned artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies at the centre of India’s strategic diplomacy.

