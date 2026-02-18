AI summit turns political flashpoint as Congress targets Centre over 'Chinese robot' row

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Central Government of turning the ongoing India AI Impact Summit into what it called a “disorganised PR spectacle”, alleging that Chinese products were being showcased while India’s own talent and data potential were ignored.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that instead of building on India’s data strength and skilled workforce, the government had reduced the summit to a publicity exercise. He alleged that Chinese robots were being displayed as Indian innovations, calling it an embarrassment for the country on the global stage.

“Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased,” Gandhi wrote on X.

According to Congress, the handling of the summit had made India “a laughing stock” in the field of artificial intelligence, an area where the country could emerge as a global leader.

The grand old party, in a post on X, further claimed that Chinese media had mocked India over the issue, adding that such developments had damaged the country’s image.

Taking aim at Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress alleged that the minister was promoting Chinese-made robots at an Indian summit. The Congress described the episode as “shameful” and said the government had caused serious harm to India’s credibility in the technology sector.

The political attack came amid controversy surrounding a robotic dog displayed at the summit in New Delhi. Sources said that Galgotias University was asked to vacate its expo space after a video from the event went viral on social media.

The video showed representatives of the Greater Noida-based institution presenting a robotic dog as a product developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. The robot was introduced at the summit under the name “Orion”.

However, the machine was later identified as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available model manufactured by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics. The model is available for purchase online in India at a price ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

A clip widely shared online showed a woman, identified in reports as a university representative, explaining the robot’s features during a media interaction at the summit. The video triggered criticism and raised questions over due diligence and verification at a high-profile government-backed event.