Home / India / AI ushers in 'hyper progress', can help emerging economies leapfrog: Google CEO Pichai

AI ushers in 'hyper progress', can help emerging economies leapfrog: Google CEO Pichai

Sundar Pichai asserts digital divide cannot be allowed to become AI divide; says AI will undeniably reshape workforce

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses the gathering during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi, on Thursday, February 19, 2026. (YT@NarendraModi via PTI)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday described AI as ushering in an era of hyper progress, with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies leapfrog stages of development, and said no technology has made him "dream bigger" than artificial intelligence.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai asserted digital divide cannot be allowed to become AI divide and added, "that means investing in computing infra and connectivity".

AI will undeniably reshape workforce, automating some roles, evolving others and creating entirely new careers, he said.

Describing trust as the bedrock of tech adoption, Pichai called on all stakeholders - government, companies and innovators - to work together to harness the full benefits of AI.

"We have created tools like synth ID, used by journalists and citizen fact checkers globally to help verify the authenticity of the content you read and see. But no matter how bold we are or how responsible, we won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together," he said.

Governments have a vital role, Pichai noted.

"..that includes as regulators, setting important rules of the road and addressing key risks, and importantly, also as innovators, bringing AI to public services that improve lives and accelerating adoption of these technologies for people and businesses," he pointed out.

