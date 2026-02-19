AI ushers in 'hyper progress', can help emerging economies leapfrog: Google CEO Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday described AI as ushering in an era of hyper progress, with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies leapfrog stages of development, and said no technology has made him "dream bigger" than artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai asserted digital divide cannot be allowed to become AI divide and added, "that means investing in computing infra and connectivity".

Advertisement

AI will undeniably reshape workforce, automating some roles, evolving others and creating entirely new careers, he said.

Advertisement

Describing trust as the bedrock of tech adoption, Pichai called on all stakeholders - government, companies and innovators - to work together to harness the full benefits of AI.

"We have created tools like synth ID, used by journalists and citizen fact checkers globally to help verify the authenticity of the content you read and see. But no matter how bold we are or how responsible, we won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together," he said.

Advertisement

Governments have a vital role, Pichai noted.

"..that includes as regulators, setting important rules of the road and addressing key risks, and importantly, also as innovators, bringing AI to public services that improve lives and accelerating adoption of these technologies for people and businesses," he pointed out.