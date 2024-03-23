AIADMK promises Rs 3K aid to woman head of poor families

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in which it has promised to provide Rs 3,000 financial aid to women heads of economically backward families across the country.

The party has promised the establishment of a Supreme Court Bench in Chennai.

With the ongoing tiff between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Mekedatu multi-purpose project, AIADMK promised to exert pressure on the Centre to stop the project. The party also mentioned that it would urge the Centre to consult the Chief Ministers while appointing the Governors for states.

In addition, the party also promised the scrapping of the NEET exam, a demand which the state has been pushing for long.

The manifesto also promised an increase in the share of central and state governments in centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) from 60:40 to 75:25. The party also promised to revive interlinking projects like Cauvery-Gundar-Vaigai and Godavari-Cauvery, alongside its flagship project, Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery.

Of 113 electoral assurances, it promised the provision of dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils who are living in India as refugees.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Rs 1,000 scheme to provide

monthly financial assistance for women.

