The Congress will hold its AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to deliberate on the challenges posed by the BJP’s “anti-people” policies, its alleged attack on the Constitution and to chart the party’s roadmap for the future.

In a statement issued today, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the session would serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the party’s collective resolve to address the concerns of the common man.

“This significant gathering will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the anti-people policies of the BJP and its relentless attack on the Constitution and its values…,” Venugopal said. The session would commence on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee meeting, followed by the AICC delegates’ meeting on April 9, he said.

Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would preside over both meetings, which would be attended by Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, national office-bearers, senior party leaders and other AICC delegates, Venugopal said.