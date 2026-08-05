AICTE launches applications for Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Wednesday launched the AICTE–Mitacs Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027 programme.

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The launch follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AICTE and Mitacs, Canada, under which up to 300 eligible Indian undergraduate students every year, for a period of three years beginning in 2027, will receive fully funded opportunities

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to undertake 12-week research internships at leading Canadian universities.

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The initiative traces its origin to the official visit of The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to India this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. During the bilateral discussions, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of education, research collaboration and talent mobility as key pillars of the India–Canada partnership.

Recognizing that the movement of students, researchers and professionals has strengthened innovation ecosystems and economic growth in both countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation in higher education by promoting industry-aligned skills, expanding joint and dual-degree programmes, facilitating offshore campuses of leading Canadian institutions in India, strengthening research partnerships in emerging technologies, and revitalizing the India–Canada Joint Working Group on Higher Education.

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As part of these shared commitments, the leaders welcomed the AICTE–Mitacs partnership to expand the Globalink Research Internship (GRI) programme, enabling approximately 300 Indian undergraduate students annually to undertake research placements at Canadian universities while strengthening institutional collaborations, academic excellence and future-ready skills.

The Globalink Research Internship (GRI) is a highly competitive, fully funded international programme that offers talented undergraduate students an opportunity to work under the supervision of Canadian university faculty members across a wide spectrum of disciplines including engineering, computer science, physical sciences, life sciences, mathematics, business, social sciences, arts and humanities.

AICTE chairman, Prof. Yogesh Singh said, “The AICTE–Mitacs Globalink Research Internship is a transformational initiative that will empower talented Indian students to work with leading researchers in Canada, gain exposure to cutting-edge research ecosystems and develop global competencies essential for the knowledge economy.”

Eligible students will subsequently undergo a rigorous screening, matching and selection process before being placed with faculty members at participating Canadian universities. The internships will take place between May and October 2027, with successful participants receiving comprehensive pre-departure support and orientation before travelling to Canada.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or integrated undergraduate–master’s programme, have completed at least two years of undergraduate study (or be in the second year) at the time of application, demonstrate proficiency in English and/or French as required by the selected research project, and apply to a minimum of three and a maximum of ten research projects across at least three different Canadian provinces.



