AICTE, MoE, and iHub Gujarat host capacity building programme on innovation, entrepreneurship

A first-of-its-kind capacity building programme on innovation and entrepreneurship was conducted by AICTE, MoE’s Innovation Cell, and iHub Gujarat from March 24 to 26. The programme aimed to enhance the implementation of the MBA/PGDM-Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV) programme across higher educational institutions.

The programme was inaugurated online by Prof Dr Sitharam TG, chairman of AICTE, and attended offline by AICTE, MIC, and iHub leadership. Hiranmay Mahanta, CEO of iHub Gujarat, interacted with participants on developing effective policies and support systems for startups in academia.

Yogesh Brahmankar, innovation director of MoE’s Innovation Cell, discussed the effective execution of the IEV programme. Subsequent discussions focused on the implementation framework for the MBA/PGDM and Minor Degree in IEV programme.

A portal demonstration and feedback session provided participants with hands-on experience. An excursion to Mahatma Gandhi Ashram on Day 1 offered practical insights into innovation adoption during pre-independence days.

Prof B Ravi, director of NIT Suratkal, delivered an inspiring talk on a balanced framework of innovation and startups linking academia, industry, and society. Subsequent sessions covered the current startup scenario, investment lifecycle, and portfolio management.

A roundtable discussion on March 25, headed by Shri M Nagarajan, IAS, vice-chairman and managing director of GSRTC, focused on robust hub-and-spoke innovation and startup approaches. Discussions emphasised empowering youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns of Gujarat for sustainable economic growth.

The programme concluded with a session on embedding innovation culture, people, and infrastructure in universities and educational institutions. Participants also visited marque startups of IIM Ahmedabad Ventures and iHub for experiential learning.

The capacity building programme helped participants identify institutional gaps, encourage collaborative problem-solving, and leverage shared experiences to enhance the implementation of the MBA/PGDM-IEV programme.