Ailing Congress leader Dudi airlifted to Gurugram hospital

  India
A surgery was performed by a team of doctors to remove the clot in his brain but his condition remained critical

Jaipur, August 29

Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi, who was hospitalised here after suffering a brain haemorrhage, was on Tuesday shifted to a hospital in Gurugram by an air ambulance.

Dudi, the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) government hospital on Sunday.

A surgery was performed by a team of doctors to remove the clot in his brain but his condition remained critical.

The decision to shift him to Medanta Hospital was taken on Monday night after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the government facility here and held a discussion with the doctors.

The Congress leader was on ventilator support in the neurosurgery ICU of SMS Hospital. He was taken to Jaipur airport in an ambulance through a green corridor.

Dudi (60) served as Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018. 

