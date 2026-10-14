AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC, seeks review of Bihar SIR verdict upholding EC’s power

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its May 27 verdict upholding the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

On May 27, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi delivered a major victory for EC and upheld its power to conduct an SIR of the voter list.

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It said the exercise “breathes life” into the constitutional mandate for fair polls and advances the “constitutional imperative of free-and-fair elections”.

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Seeking a review of the verdict, Owaisi, in his plea filed through lawyer Lzafeer Ahmad on Tuesday, has sought a “recall of the common judgment and final order dated May 27, 2026, passed by this court ... and connected matters”.

“The present review petition is necessitated by the subsequent disclosure of material revealing serious irregularities in the commission’s decision-making process, including decisions allegedly taken without the requisite approval of the commission, in violation of Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

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“The material also raises serious questions concerning the implementation of the statutory safeguards relied upon by this Hon’ble Court in upholding the SIR,” the plea says.

Owaisi has cited new and important material concerning alleged irregularities in EC’s decision-making process.

The plea says the disclosures raise questions on whether statutory safeguards governing a revision of the electoral roll were adequately implemented.

Owaisi, who was not a party to the original writ proceedings, has sought the court’s permission to institute the review petition, citing his position as an elector, an elected representative and the head of a recognised political party, the Bihar unit president of which had initiated the original proceedings.

The plea has referred to a news report published in The Indian Express on September 23 that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded their objections on multiple occasions to decisions and communications issued in the commission’s name without their knowledge or approval.

The petition has referred to reported objections concerning changes to statutory forms, including Form 6, the issuance of official communications, the management and accessibility of electoral-roll databases, and appeals filed in the commission's name against orders restoring electors to the electoral roll.

Owaisi has said these disclosures raise questions about compliance with section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which deals with the transaction of the poll panel’s business and decision-making procedures.

The plea says the reported objections are relevant to the legality of the process followed in conducting the SIR, particularly because the Supreme Court had relied on the commission’s constitutional authority and statutory discretion while upholding the exercise.

It has also referred to a case in Goa in which, according to the petition, 97 voters found eligible for inclusion by the electoral registration officers concerned were reportedly left out of the final electoral roll because the software did not provide the necessary facility to restore their names.

The review plea says these reported instances raise concerns about the independence of statutory electoral officers, the recording of reasons for deleting names and the effectiveness of safeguards against an arbitrary exclusion from the electoral roll.