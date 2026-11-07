AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel named accused in Nashik TCS case

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiyaz Jaleel has been named an accused by police in a supplementary chargesheet, filed in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at TCS's Nashik unit, for allegedly helping a key accused when she was absconding.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Kharkar in Nashik on Friday, a lawyer representing one of the victims said.

Jaleel, a former Lok Sabha MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), is accused of helping Nida Khan, a former employee at the TCS Nashik unit and a key accused in the case, when she was absconding.

The Nashik police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik unit had found Jaleel's connection with AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel, who had been arrested earlier for harbouring Nida during her stay in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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Accordingly, Jaleel was served a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) a month ago, seeking his appearance. The AIMIM Maharashtra unit president subsequently appeared for questioning before the SIT.

Now, the SIT has named Jaleel an accused in the chargesheet in the case registered at the Deolali Camp police station, the lawyer said.

Jaleel did not appear in court, and further proceedings will take place as per legal procedures. The court will issue a summons, and Jaleel will have to appear before it or apply for bail.

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As per the SIT, Patel, the AIMIM corporator from Naregaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had harboured Nida when police were searching for her. Patel was questioned and arrested on August 8.

A case was registered against Patel and co-accused Hanif Khan, owner of the flat where Nida was living.

The first TCS case was registered at the Deolali Camp police station on March 26. On May 2, a local court rejected her bail application. Khan was arrested from Naregaon on May 7, and the court granted her bail on July 6.

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The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt at forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Eight cases were filed at the Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik and one at the Deolali Camp police station. Eight victims came forward with their complaints, and according to police, these incidents were taking place at the unit since July 2022.

Nida's specific role, according to the investigation, involved brainwashing one of the victims by giving her a burqa and religious literature.

The SIT had earlier filed two chargesheets in the case, naming nearly a dozen people so far.

After the case came to light, TCS maintained it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form at the workplace for a long time.