Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as new Chief of Air Staff

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Saturday assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), succeeding Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who superannuated after 42 years of service.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986.

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Over a career spanning four decades, the new IAF chief has gained extensive experience across diverse domains, including operations, flight testing, capability development and joint services assignments.

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He is an accomplished fighter pilot, a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot, with over 3,300 hours of flying experience on a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, various variants of the MiG, Jaguar and several transport aircraft.

Widely recognised for his contribution to the modernisation of the IAF, he was instrumental in finalising the Jaguar and MiG-27 upgrade projects and completing the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) activities of the Tejas fighter jets.

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His operational command assignments include commanding a Mirage-2000 squadron, a Forward Base Support Unit in the Western Sector and Air Force Station Bidar, a premier fighter training base of the IAF.

In the higher ranks, he served as Air Defence Commander at Southern Air Command, Senior Air Staff Officer at South Western Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, steering key capability development and procurement initiatives.

He subsequently commanded Central Air Command and later served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee during Operation Sindoor.

Prior to assuming charge as Chief of the Air Staff, he served as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit is also a graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh handed over command and inspected a Guard of Honour at Air Force Station New Delhi (AFND). The station has been in the news after the Ministry of Urban Affairs surveyed the Air Force Sports Complex, which is co-located with AFND, leading to its closure for members.

The outgoing Chief also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

During his tenure, Air Chief Marshal Singh initiated upgrades to the IAF's war-fighting capabilities, including faster communication systems, additional surveillance aircraft, long-range air defence missiles, a wide array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and new fighter jets.

These projects are expected to come to fruition over the next couple of years.

His tenure as IAF chief was marked by decisive leadership and an unwavering focus on operational readiness, particularly during Operation Sindoor.