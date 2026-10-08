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Home / India / Air Force Day: IAF has grown into exceptional, network-centric force, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Air Force Day: IAF has grown into exceptional, network-centric force, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

94th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindan air base saw ceremonial parade and display of some of IAF’s prized combat assets

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PTI
Ghaziabad (UP), Updated At : 12:24 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh inspects a Guard of Honour during the 94th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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IAF’s operational capabilities are growing in the right direction and the force is alert and ready to meet any challenges, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh said on Thursday.

In his address at the Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindan air base here, the Air Chief said that in its 94 years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has grown into an exceptional, capable, network-centric and multi-domain force ranked among the finest in the world.

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He saluted the air warriors who have laid down their lives for the nation.

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The IAF chief said conflicts in parts of the world have shown that air power is the primary means of protecting the interests of a nation.

On Operation Sindoor, he said the IAF showed speed of combat operations.

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Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF is alert, committed and ready to meet any challenges.

“Our operational capabilities are growing in the right direction,” he said, adding that the IAF would leave no stone unturned to live up to expectations, rather exceed them.

On his superannuation on October 31, Air Chief Marshal Singh said serving as the IAF chief was “my biggest fortune” and it was a proud moment for him.

The 94th Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindan air base saw a ceremonial parade and display of some of the IAF’s prized combat assets.

The three Service Chiefs and other senior military officials were present at the event. Several former IAF chiefs were also in attendance.

Air Chief Marshal Singh arrived at the parade venue in a 1960s-era vintage car, with three helicopters in ‘Dhwaj’ formation flying past him.

The IAF has put on static display on the tarmac fighter jets such as Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Jaguar; helicopters such as LCH Prachand and ALH Dhruv; and critical weapon and air defence systems.

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