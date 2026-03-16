Air Force Group Insurance Society is 'State' under Constitution, rules SC

The Air Force Group Insurance Society (AFGIS) is a ‘State’ under Article 12 of the Constitution as it performs public duty by protecting and looking after the welfare of armed forces personnel and their family, the Supreme Court has ruled.

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Article 12 of the Constitution defines ‘State’ for enforcing fundamental rights which are enforceable against the ‘State’. Article 12 definition of "State" includes the Central Government/Parliament of India, state governments/assemblies, and local or other authorities and state instrumentalities such as municipalities and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

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“In our view, a perusal of the documents extracted makes a case for AFGIS to be considered ‘State’ within the meaning of Article 12. For the aspect of deep and pervasive control, we observe that the President of India granted sanction for AFGIS to be established and also specifically approved the deputation Rules…,” a Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Vipul M Pancholi said in its March 12 judgment.

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Allowing the appeal filed by Ravi Khokhar and others, the top court reversed the view taken by the Delhi High Court on February 1, 2023, in a pay parity dispute related to AFGIS employees.

Restoring the petition of employees seeking the sixth pay commission before the Delhi high court, it asked the high court to decide it expeditiously, keeping in view the fact that the petition was filed in 2017.

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The Principal Director of AFGIS has to apprise the Assistant Chief of Air Staff every month about the cash flow of the society, which ensures monitoring by a core member of the IAF on its activities, it said.

The membership and deductions arising therefrom were a compulsory aspect of serving in the IAF, meaning thereby that there was no choice of the individual officer in that matter, and instead it was a mandate from the employer, it pointed out.

Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Karol said, “When the aspect of administrative control is examined, it is seen that all the members of the Board of Trustees, as well as the managing committee, are serving members of the IAF and are deputed to AFGIS for a fixed period. In essence, therefore, the administration of the body is entirely in the hands of government servants even though the body itself is a purportedly private, self-contained society.”

On behalf of AFGIS representing the employees, senior advocate Shoeb Alam pointed out that in a letter dated March 15, 2016, AFGIS had represented itself to be ‘Government’ in official correspondence.

The day-to-day affairs of AFGIS are managed by serving senior officers of the Indian Air Force, and the land on which the office is situated has been granted by the Ministry of Defence, and it also enjoys exemptions from various taxes levied, he said.

The top court said it may be that, insofar as financial aspects of AFGIS are concerned, the government may not have a direct role. However, for a body to be held to be a ‘State’, it is the cumulative effect and impact of deep and pervasive control, financial and administrative control, along with other factors, such as carrying out public duty, it said.

“We are of the considered view that AFGIS does indeed perform a public duty. The protection and welfare of armed forces personnel is a core government function. The role of the armed forces is directly linked to the sovereignty and security of the nation, and in protecting the same, members of the forces are required to adhere to, abide by, and maintain a strict set of rules, unquestionable conduct, and at times, in the most severe and adverse circumstances,” it said.

The top court said providing insurance coverage was a public function as it addressed a collective obligation the state has towards a defined public class whose service was indispensable.