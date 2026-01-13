Air France’s Bengaluru-Paris flight diverted to Turkmenistan after aircraft engine issue

An Air France flight from Bengaluru to Paris was diverted to Turkmenistan on early Tuesday morning due to an engine issue with the aircraft.

In a statement to PTI, an airline spokesperson said the aircraft landed normally at Ashgabat Airport at 3.37 am local time.

Passengers have been stranded at the airport in Turkmenistan for more than 15 hours.

"Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF191A on January 12, 2026, operating from Bangalore to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, decided to divert to Ashgabat Airport (Turkmenistan) due to a technical incident (an issue with one of the aircraft's two engines), in accordance with company instructions and the manufacturer's procedures," the statement said.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, which departed Bengaluru at 2322 hours (IST).

"A special flight, AF386V, is currently en route to Ashgabat. It will depart for Paris later today, with arrival estimated at 2.40 am (local time) on January 14, 2026. These times are subject to change," Air France said in the statement.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight was not available.

Turkmenistan's time zone is half-an-hour behind that of India.

The airline also said that due to Turkmenistan's entry requirements, passengers and crew initially waited on board the aircraft.

"Once disembarkation was possible, they were assisted by airport staff. Accommodation in hotels near the airport was made available to them," the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused by the situation.