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Home / India / Air India, AI Express to conduct psychoactive substance test for all pilots

Air India, AI Express to conduct psychoactive substance test for all pilots

This testing is mandatory and will start on Thursday

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:39 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Air India and Air India Express will carry out psychoactive substance testing for all their pilots against the backdrop of the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude last week testing positive, according to sources.

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Together, there are more than 5,000 pilots at the two airlines that are owned by the Tata Group.

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In an internal message sent out to the pilots, both airlines said it has been decided to undertake a full screening for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations.

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This testing is mandatory and will start on Thursday, the sources said.

The testing will be conducted concurrently with training at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at the flight briefing centres, airlines' offices or at locations provided by the respective bases.

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The sources said the initiative is being done proactively to ensure the highest standards of safety, as well as to provide reassurance to passengers, stakeholders and the community at large.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 24 people injured. The plane had 145 people onboard, including 137 passengers and 8 crew members.

The pilot-in-command of the flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory screening test. The pilot has tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive drug, sources said.

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