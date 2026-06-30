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Home / India / Air India brings First Class to Delhi-Melbourne route as premium push gathers pace

Air India brings First Class to Delhi-Melbourne route as premium push gathers pace

The move marks a major enhancement on one of the carrier's key international sectors and comes amid growing demand for travel between India and Australia from business travellers, students and the Indian diaspora

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Air India is set to introduce First Class on its non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne from July 1 as the airline deploys its upgraded Boeing 777-300ER on the route, significantly boosting premium seat capacity and onboard offerings.

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The move marks a major enhancement on one of the carrier's key international sectors and comes amid growing demand for travel between India and Australia from business travellers, students and the Indian diaspora.

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Replacing the existing Boeing 787-8 aircraft, the upgraded Boeing 777-300ER will operate in a three-class configuration with eight First Class suites, 40 fully-flat Business Class beds and 280 Economy Class seats. The current aircraft on the route offers 28 Business Class seats and 241 Economy seats, making the switch a significant capacity increase in the premium segment.

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According to airline officials, the introduction of First Class on the Delhi-Melbourne route will give passengers access to private suites featuring leather-upholstered seats that convert into fully-flat beds, personalised service and an enhanced dining experience.

Business Class passengers will also benefit from upgraded fully-flat beds offering greater comfort, privacy and space on the long-haul sector, alongside improvements in onboard service and amenities.

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For the first time, passengers travelling on the route will also have access to in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing them to stay connected throughout the journey.

Air India has also refreshed its food and beverage offerings with curated menus featuring Indian favourites alongside international cuisine, complemented by a selection of premium wines and spirits.

The airline has expanded its inflight entertainment library as well, offering a wider selection of films, television programmes, music and digital content aimed at international travellers.

The aircraft deployment forms part of Air India's wider transformation and fleet modernisation programme as the Tata Group-owned carrier seeks to strengthen its position as a global full-service airline.

Eligible premium passengers departing from Delhi will also gain access to the airline's flagship Maharaja Lounge at the airport, offering upgraded dining, seating and ground services before departure.

Australia remains one of Air India's important overseas markets, with traffic continuing to grow on both business and leisure segments. The deployment of the Boeing 777-300ER on the Melbourne route is expected to strengthen the airline's presence in the competitive India-Australia market while bringing its long-haul product closer to international benchmarks.

Air India currently operates four non-stop flights every week between Delhi and Melbourne and is scheduled to increase services to daily operations from September 1.

The Delhi-Melbourne service also offers same-terminal connections through Delhi to several destinations across Europe, including London, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Milan and Zurich.

The airline also operates non-stop services between Delhi and Sydney, providing onward connectivity to destinations across the United Kingdom and Europe.

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