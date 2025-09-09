DT
PT
Air India cancels four flights on Delhi-Kathmandu route

Air India cancels four flights on Delhi-Kathmandu route

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:02 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation.

IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from the national capital to Kathmandu on Tuesday as the Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Nepal is facing massive anti-government protests and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday.

