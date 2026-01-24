Air India cancels New York, Newark flights for January 25, 26 due to inclement weather

Air India has cancelled its flights to New York and Newark for January 25-26 due to severe winter storm forecast in the US East Coast.

Advertisement

The airline operates daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York. There are daily flights from Delhi to Newark also, while services between Mumbai and Newark are operated on certain days of the week.

Advertisement

Air India on Saturday said a severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations.

Advertisement

“In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January,” the airline said in a post on X.