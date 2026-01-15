DT
PT
Home / India / Air India cancels some US flights due to Iranian airspace closure

Air India cancels some US flights due to Iranian airspace closure

IndiGo, SpiceJet also issue advisory as some of their international flights impacted

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Photo for representation only.
Air India on Thursday cancelled at least three flights to the US, and certain services to Europe will face some delays due to Iranian airspace closure, according to a source.

At least three flights -- two from the national capital to New York and Newark, and one from Mumbai to New York -- have been cancelled, the source told PTI.

In a post on X, the airline said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays.

“Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the airline said, and regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.

Air India uses Iranian airspace for flights to the US and Europe, and the alternative option is to fly over Iraq airspace.

Since using Iraq's airspace will mean a longer duration, the aircraft will not have enough fuel to operate some of the services to the US, the source said.

With the Pakistan airspace closure, Air India is already taking longer routes for many of the West-bound flights.

“Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

SpiceJet, in a post on X, said that due to airspace closure in Iran, some of its flights may be affected.

Tensions are mounting between Iran and the US, with apprehensions that the situation could escalate into a conflict between the two countries.

