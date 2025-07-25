As Air India battles intense scrutiny in the aftermath of a recent aircraft incident, CEO Campbell Wilson has issued a clarion call to employees, urging reflection, reform and resilience, not just to weather the storm but to emerge stronger and safer.

In a letter to AI employees, Wilson acknowledged the heightened spotlight that follows any aviation mishap, adding that while some of the criticism may be exaggerated or misinformed, much of it holds valuable lessons.

“Sometimes the extra attention means that normal issues get misinterpreted or sensationalised, but sometimes the scrutiny highlights genuine areas for improvement. We must take all commentary constructively with grace and an open mind and, where there is an opportunity to act, must do so. For, as I have said before, continuous improvement is a hallmark of aviation, and it is why the industry has become so dramatically safer over the years," he wrote.

His message was clear: continuous improvement is the backbone of aviation safety, and Air India must embody that spirit at every level, from top brass to ground crew.

Emphasising the need for a culture rooted in transparency, integrity and accountability, Wilson outlined steps already taken in recent years: strengthening standard operating procedures (SOPs), improving training protocols, enforcing compliance through structured processes and rolling out performance management systems.

He highlighted a shift away from paper-based reporting towards digital platforms that allow for better data accuracy and accessibility, a move meant to eliminate silos and enable faster, more informed decision-making.

“We have worked to make safety reporting easier, more encouraged and better protected,” Wilson said, adding that the airline had embraced progressive philosophies, including those of Baines-Simmons, to promote organisational learning over knee-jerk punishment.

Despite the systems in place, Wilson stressed that true progress hinges on human behaviour. “People doing the right thing, all the time, not just when someone else is watching,” he said. That ethos, he added, is enshrined in the Tata Code of Conduct and the group’s annual Ethics Week, observed on July 29 in honour of JRD Tata’s birth anniversary. Employees have been encouraged to reaffirm their values by taking the Ethics Pledge this week.

As the airline approaches the halfway mark of its ongoing Safety Pause, Wilson confirmed that inspection of fuel switches on its Boeing 737 fleet has been completed, with nothing abnormal detected, mirroring results from earlier checks on its Dreamliner (B787) aircraft.

The airline had temporarily scaled down its flight schedule to allow for these inspections and reliability enhancements. Wilson noted that partial restoration of services would begin from August 1, with a full return to operations by October 1.

Despite the recent turbulence, customer feedback tells a different story. According to Wilson, over one lakh passengers have participated in Air India’s post-flight surveys in July alone, delivering a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +34, the highest in the airline’s history.