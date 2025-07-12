DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Air India crash’s prelim report to be out very soon: Aviation Minister

Air India crash’s prelim report to be out very soon: Aviation Minister

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:21 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12. Reuters File
Advertisement

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said the preliminary report on the recent Air India crash is expected to be made public “very soon”, adding that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is actively working on it as per international norms.

Advertisement

“The report will be out very soon. AAIB is working on it. It is their responsibility, so let them do their job,” Naidu told mediapersons. He added that the Civil Aviation Ministry is ensuring full transparency and accountability in the matter.

An Air India flight bound for London, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff in a residential area of Ahmedabad on June 12, killing all but one passenger on board, while several lost their lives on the ground.

Advertisement

The preliminary report is expected to offer the first official clues as to what caused the aircraft to lose thrust just 30 seconds after takeoff.

Naidu emphasised that the investigation is being conducted in line with international protocols and that all necessary procedures were being followed. The minister’s comments come amid growing public and media interest in the findings of the crash probe.

Advertisement

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe, with assistance from multiple agencies. Investigators have retrieved both the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), which are being examined for more definitive clues.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had earlier remarked that the incident was unprecedented.

“It is unprecedented for both engines to shut down simultaneously. Only after the full investigation report is available will we know whether this was due to a technical malfunction, a fuel supply issue, or something else entirely,” Mohol had said recently in a programme.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts