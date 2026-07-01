Air India deploys new Boeing 787-9 on Mumbai-London Heathrow Airport route

Air India on Wednesday deployed its newest Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route, marking the debut of the airline's latest long-haul cabin product on one of its key international sectors and introducing Premium Economy seats on the service for the first time.

Advertisement

The deployment of the next-generation aircraft on flights AI131 and AI130 between Mumbai and London Heathrow is part of Air India's ongoing fleet modernisation programme and comes as the Tata Group-owned carrier seeks to upgrade its international travel experience and strengthen its presence on high-demand global routes.

Advertisement

The new Boeing 787-9 aircraft features all-new cabin interiors developed exclusively for Air India and installed directly on Boeing's production line, making them the first line-fit Dreamliners purpose-built for the airline under its transformation programme.

Advertisement

With the induction of the aircraft, passengers travelling on the route will now have the option of choosing between Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. Air India's second daily Mumbai-London Heathrow service will continue to be operated using the upgraded Boeing 777-300ER aircraft equipped with First Class cabins.

The airline said the new Boeing 787-9 aircraft comes with a three-class configuration comprising 30 Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats.

Advertisement

The Business Class cabin offers direct aisle access, fully flat beds stretching 79 inches, wireless charging facilities, additional storage space and 17-inch 4K QLED HDR entertainment screens aimed at improving the long-haul travel experience.

Premium Economy passengers will have access to wider seats arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration with a 38-inch seat pitch, increased recline, adjustable headrests and leg rests, along with 13.3-inch 4K QLED HDR screens.

In Economy Class, Air India has introduced redesigned seats for long-haul comfort along with 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreens and integrated holders for personal electronic devices.

The airline has also introduced the Thales AVANT Up inflight entertainment platform across all cabins, featuring high-definition touchscreens, Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, power outlets and an upgraded user interface. Passengers will also be able to pair their personal Bluetooth headphones with the onboard entertainment system, which offers access to more than 3,000 hours of content.

The aircraft further features mood lighting inspired by Indian wellness traditions and refreshed onboard products including upgraded meal offerings, redesigned amenity kits, new tableware and enhanced bedding.

The United Kingdom remains one of Air India's largest overseas markets, driven by strong demand from business travellers, tourists and the Indian diaspora. The airline currently operates 57 weekly non-stop flights between India and the UK, connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Amritsar with London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Birmingham.

Air India said its UK network also offers onward connectivity through its Indian hubs to destinations across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Australia.