Air India Express becomes first airline to launch international flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Air India Express on Sunday announced the launch of direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to commence international operations from Maharashtra's newest airport.

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The move marks a significant milestone for the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport and is expected to boost connectivity between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the United Arab Emirates, one of the busiest travel corridors for Indian passengers.

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The airline said flights on the Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route will begin from July 15, initially operating twice a week before being increased to three weekly services from July 29.

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With the launch, travellers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and neighbouring regions will get a second international gateway to the UAE, reducing dependence on the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and offering greater convenience for both business and leisure travellers. From July 29, the service will also operate on Sundays, taking the frequency to three flights a week.

Bookings for the new route have already opened through the airline's website, mobile application and other booking platforms.

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The Abu Dhabi launch further strengthens Air India Express' footprint at Navi Mumbai International Airport. With the addition of the new international service, the airline will operate 30 weekly flights from the airport, connecting passengers directly to Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The expansion comes amid growing anticipation around the operationalisation of Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to ease pressure on Mumbai's existing airport while emerging as a major aviation hub for western India.

Air India Express has also been steadily expanding its presence across Maharashtra. The airline currently operates more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 weekly flights from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.

The carrier already operates one of the largest India-West Asia networks, connecting multiple Indian cities with destinations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The announcement also comes as Air India Express continues to push its brand campaign, 'Xpress Wali Baat Hai', featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, highlighting the airline's focus on affordable travel, hot meals, enhanced passenger comfort and expanding domestic and international connectivity.