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Home / India / Air India Express flight reports bird strike, lands safely in Bengaluru

Air India Express flight reports bird strike, lands safely in Bengaluru

148 passengers on board; aircraft inspected and declared serviceable

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Bengaluru, Updated At : 06:55 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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An Air India Express flight from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru reported a bird strike but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport. Image credit/ANI file
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An Air India Express flight travelling from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru has reported a bird strike, but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and 148 passengers were reportedly on board.

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No injuries were reported for passengers or crew members, sources added.

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As part of standard safety procedures, technical teams inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.

“Our Bhogapuram-Bengaluru flight reported a bird strike. The aircraft was inspected and has been declared serviceable. There has been no impact on our operations,” an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

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