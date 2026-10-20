Air India Express flight reports bird strike, lands safely in Bengaluru

An Air India Express flight travelling from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru has reported a bird strike, but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and 148 passengers were reportedly on board.

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No injuries were reported for passengers or crew members, sources added.

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As part of standard safety procedures, technical teams inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.

“Our Bhogapuram-Bengaluru flight reported a bird strike. The aircraft was inspected and has been declared serviceable. There has been no impact on our operations,” an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.