Air India Express restores Kuwait, Salalah services as West Asia network returns to full strength

Air India Express on Thursday said that it had restored connectivity across its West Asia network with the resumption of flights to Kuwait and Salalah in Oman, with services from Kozhikode and Bengaluru being reintroduced in phases from this week.

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The airline resumed flights on the Kozhikode-Salalah route from July 2 with two weekly services operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

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Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from July 3. The route will initially operate once a week on Fridays before being increased to three weekly flights from July 5 with services on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

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Flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait will restart from July 4 with one weekly service on Fridays. The frequency will increase to three flights a week from July 7, operating on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

With the resumption of services to Salalah, the airline will now operate from two airports in Oman — Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

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The carrier has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3. It currently operates around 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations in India.

All flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

Under the revised schedule, flights from Kozhikode to Salalah will depart at 11 am and arrive at 1.05 pm, while the return service will leave Salalah at 2.15 pm and reach Kozhikode at 7.45 pm.

The Kozhikode-Kuwait service departing on Fridays will leave at 7.30 am and arrive in Kuwait at 10.05 am. The return flight will depart Kuwait at 11.05 am and land in Kozhikode at 6.50 pm.

From July 5, the revised Kozhikode-Kuwait schedule will see departures from Kozhikode at 2.15 am with arrival in Kuwait at 4.50 am. The return service will depart Kuwait at 5.50 am and reach Kozhikode at 1.35 pm.

Flights from Bengaluru to Kuwait will depart at 2.25 am and arrive at 4.50 am, while the return flight will leave Kuwait at 5.50 am and land in Bengaluru at 1.25 pm.

The airline currently operates flights to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and runs around 780 weekly services between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region.

In recent weeks, the carrier has launched new services connecting Navi Mumbai with Abu Dhabi, Guwahati with Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Bengaluru with Phuket, and Pune with Amritsar as it expands its domestic and international network.

Following the latest additions, the airline will operate around 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city with 30 domestic and seven international destinations.

From Kozhikode, it currently operates around 85 weekly flights connecting the city with 13 destinations across West Asia and Bengaluru.