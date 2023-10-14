Air India Express set to induct 50 new Boeing planes

New Delhi, October 13
Air India Express, which is in the process of merging AIX Connect with itself, plans to induct 50 new B737 MAX planes in the next 15 months as Tata Group bolsters its aviation business.
