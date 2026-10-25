Air India Express to shift flights to Navi Mumbai Airport from December, West Asia services to follow

Air India Group will begin shifting some flights from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in December, starting with four daily domestic services operated by Air India Express, as Mumbai prepares for the redevelopment of its existing airport's Terminal 1.

The phased transition will extend to international operations from January 2027, with planned services to Kuwait, subject to regulatory approvals, and existing services to Oman moving to NMIA.

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Air India Express will progressively shift services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah, with the transition expected to be completed by the Northern Summer 2027 aviation season, the airline group and Adani airpot said in a joint statement on Sunday.

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The move forms part of a wider transition plan for domestic and international airlines to accommodate the long-awaited redevelopment of CSMIA's Terminal 1. It will also help develop Mumbai's dual-airport system, with flights operating from both airports to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Air India Group said the phased shift followed engagement with airport operator Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and would allow the group to continue serving the market while preserving the historicity of its existing operating slots at CSMIA.

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AAHL welcomed the planned move, saying NMIA was being developed with advanced technology, multimodal connectivity and scalable infrastructure to support the region's future aviation growth.

The transition will give passengers access to flights from both Mumbai airports, but will also require travellers to check departure airports carefully as services move in phases.

Air India Group comprises full-service carrier Air India and low-cost airline Air India Express. The group operates more than 300 aircraft and serves 60 domestic and 51 international destinations. Air India Express operates more than 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations.

AAHL, part of Adani Enterprises, operates eight airports, including Mumbai and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport.