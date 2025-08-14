DT
PT
Home / India / Air India Express to start flights to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun in September

Air India Express to start flights to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun in September

The airline, which has a fleet of 116 planes, operates over 500 flights daily
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:17 PM Aug 14, 2025 IST
Expanding its operations, Air India Express will start flights to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun from September.

The airline, which has a fleet of 116 planes, operates over 500 flights daily.

“With the addition of Ahmedabad and Chandigarh from September 1, and Dehradun from September 15, Air India Express will operate across 41 domestic and 17 international destinations,” the airline said in a release on Thursday.

There will be two daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru and Chandigarh-Bengaluru routes, and daily flights between Dehradun and Bengaluru.

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said that having flights to the new destinations are part of a broader strategy to open new opportunities in high-potential markets.

The Tata Group-owned carrier has 76 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s.

