DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Air India extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till Oct 20

Air India extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till Oct 20

Tensions have escalated in recent days following drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:21 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The airline also said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations. File
Advertisement

Air India on Friday said it has extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 20 amid escalating tensions in the region due to the attacks on the Gulf country by Houthis.

Earlier, the airline as well as Air India Express had cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17.

Advertisement

"In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The airline also said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations.

"Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered a full refund," it added.

Advertisement

IndiGo, on Thursday, announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

On Thursday, Akasa Air said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

Tensions have escalated in recent days following drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis. The Riyadh airport has also come under multiple attacks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts