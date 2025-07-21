Air India flight to Kolkata aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight was on Monday evening forced to abort takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here after a last-minute technical snag was detected, an official said.

Air India spokesperson confirmed that the flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on July 21 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical snag detected during the takeoff roll.

The airline official further said that the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff, following Standard Operating Procedures.

"All passengers have disembarked and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. Inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted," said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, sources said the aircraft, which is Airbus 321, was scheduled to depart at 7.30 pm, the departure is now revised at 9 pm.