DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Air India flight to Kolkata aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag

Air India flight to Kolkata aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag

The flight AI2403 has been rescheduled to depart at 9 pm, says Air India spokesperson
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight was on Monday evening forced to abort takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here after a last-minute technical snag was detected, an official said.

Advertisement

Air India spokesperson confirmed that the flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on July 21 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical snag detected during the takeoff roll.

The airline official further said that the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff, following Standard Operating Procedures.

Advertisement

"All passengers have disembarked and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. Inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted," said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, sources said the aircraft, which is Airbus 321, was scheduled to depart at 7.30 pm, the departure is now revised at 9 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts