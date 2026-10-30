Air India gets DGCA nod for pilot training academy in Maharashtra; to induct 34 aircraft

Air India has secured approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to set up its flying training academy at Amravati’s Belora Airport in Maharashtra, with a fleet of 34 aircraft, as the airline moves to build its own pipeline of pilots amid the rapid expansion of India’s aviation sector.

According to officials, the Air India Flying Academy will be the first such facility established by an Indian airline in the country. It will operate 31 single-engine and three twin-engine aircraft to train aspiring commercial pilots.

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Spread across 10 acres, the academy will have digitally enabled classrooms, student accommodation, a digital operations centre and a dedicated aircraft maintenance facility. Air India said the infrastructure would support pilot training while maintaining safety and operational standards.

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The DGCA approval marks a significant step in the airline’s plans to expand aviation training capacity in India and develop a pool of trained pilots to meet the sector’s growing requirements.

The academy will complement Air India’s 600,000-square-foot training academy in Gurugram, which the airline describes as the largest aviation training institution in South Asia.

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Air India said the two facilities would strengthen its investment in aviation talent and infrastructure and support the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in the country.