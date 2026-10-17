Air India, IndiGo, Akasa extend Saudi flight cancellations till October 24 amid Middle East tensions

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air have extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia amid the prevailing security situation and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with services on several routes now suspended until October 24.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24. IndiGo has cancelled services to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until the same date, while Akasa Air has extended its Riyadh suspension until October 24 and Jeddah cancellations until October 21.

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Offering relief to affected passengers, Air India and Air India Express have announced a one-time complimentary date change for eligible bookings. Passengers with confirmed tickets issued on or before October 15 for travel between October 9 and 25 can reschedule their journey on the respective airline up to November 10 without paying a date-change fee. Those whose flights have been cancelled can also opt for a full refund if they do not wish to travel.

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“Passengers may also rebook from alternative Gulf stations, subject to availability, but will have to arrange their own transport to the alternative departure point and meet applicable visa and entry requirements,” airline officials said.

They said Air India passengers can rebook to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express customers have a wider choice of alternative stations, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah and Sharjah.

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The airlines said their teams were available to assist with rebooking and refund requests through their contact centres and booking offices in India and Gulf countries.

IndiGo said affected passengers were being notified using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who booked through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly.

Akasa Air is offering affected passengers a full refund, to be credited to the original payment source within seven days, or rescheduling at no additional cost. Passengers who booked through travel partners must approach them for assistance.

The airlines said they were monitoring developments, with passenger and crew safety remaining their priority.