Home / India / Jodhpur-bound Air India flight aborts take-off in Mumbai

Jodhpur-bound Air India flight aborts take-off in Mumbai

Passengers flown to Jodhpur on alternative flights
article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
An Air India flight bound for Jodhpur from Mumbai on Friday aborted take-off after pilots detected an operational issue, a source told The Tribune.

The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run and brought the aircraft back to the bay as per standard operating procedures. All passengers were de-boarded safely.

Alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination, the airline said.

“Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back. Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination," said the airline spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen delay. "Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority," he added.

