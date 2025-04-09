DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Air India passenger ‘urinates’ on fellow passenger      

Air India passenger ‘urinates’ on fellow passenger      

Air India has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi/Mumbai, Updated At : 05:19 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok on Wednesday, according to sources.

Air India has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, they added.

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the ministry would take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

Advertisement

"If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," he said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper