Air India pilot collapses before operating Bengaluru-Delhi flight

He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision at the hospital
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:32 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
File photo
An Air India pilot collapsed just prior to operating a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, sources said on Friday.

The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot.

Air India confirmed that “there was a medical emergency”.

“There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately,” Air India said in a statement.

“He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital,” the airline added.

