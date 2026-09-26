Air India pilot fails breathalyser test before Zurich-Delhi flight, suspended

An Air India pilot who allegedly smelled of alcohol minutes before he was due to operate a Zurich-New Delhi flight failed a preliminary breathalyser test and was removed from flying duty, sources said on Friday. The incident marks the second substance-related case involving the airline’s cockpit crew in recent weeks.

The pilot was scheduled to operate flight AI151 from Zurich to Delhi on September 6 when Air India personnel at the airport detected the smell of alcohol and voluntarily alerted the local authorities, officials said.

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“In the recent Zurich case involving a cockpit crew member, the individual was immediately removed from operating duties upon receipt of a preliminary breathalyser test report from the local authorities and referred for further medical evaluation. The employee was subsequently repatriated to India as a passenger and remains under suspension pending the final medical examination report and completion of the investigation,” said a senior Air India official.

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The Air India official said disciplinary action would follow, depending on the findings. The incident comes close on the heels of another cockpit crew case that raised safety concerns at the airline.

Air India earlier terminated the pilot-in-command of its Phuket-Delhi flight after he tested “non-negative” for a psychoactive substance. The test followed an August 4 incident in which the aircraft lost approximately 300 feet of altitude, leaving passengers and crew members injured.

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Two cases involving cockpit crew within a span of weeks have now prompted the Tata Group-owned airline to strengthen its internal compliance mechanisms.

Meanwhile, sources said the Head of Flight Operations had written to pilots reiterating the airline’s zero-tolerance policy toward alcohol and prohibited substances, while senior flight operations and HR officials have increased direct engagement with crew members.

Mandatory testing for psychoactive substances, recurrent training and enhanced monitoring of safety-related violations were also being reinforced, officials said.

“Air India maintains an uncompromising commitment to safety, regulatory compliance and professional conduct,” an official said, adding that violations involving alcohol or prohibited substances could result in disciplinary action ranging from suspension to termination.

The airline said the Zurich case was detected and reported by its own airport team to the airport authorities, in line with internal monitoring and compliance procedures, before regulatory confirmation was received. This prevented the pilot from taking charge of AI151 for the long-haul flight to Delhi.