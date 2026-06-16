Air India rolls out budget ‘Basic’ fare, meals no longer included on select routes

Air India on Tuesday unveiled a new ‘Basic’ fare category on select domestic routes, offering passengers a lower-cost travel option as the airline expands its fare choices to cater to price-conscious travellers.

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The new fare family, being introduced on a pilot basis, is available in Economy Class and includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance and complimentary tea or coffee. However, unlike Air India's existing fare categories, complimentary meals are not included.

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The launch marks the latest addition to Air India's branded fare structure comprising Value, Classic and Flex fares, which were introduced in 2024 as part of the airline's efforts to simplify ticket options and improve customer experience.

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An Air India spokesperson said the Basic fare has been designed for travellers who prioritise affordability and are willing to pay only for services they require. The airline stressed that the new category is entirely optional and does not replace any existing fare options. Passengers can continue to book Value, Classic and Flex fares, all of which include complimentary meals and a wider range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points.

The airline said the move reflects a growing demand for greater flexibility and transparency in air travel, allowing customers to choose a fare that best matches their budget and travel preferences. By unbundling certain services, Air India aims to offer a more customised travel experience while retaining full-service options for passengers seeking an all-inclusive product.

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Passengers travelling on Basic fares will have the option to pre-purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure. Available choices include vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain and diabetic meals. Air India said that if a flight schedule changes or passengers are re-accommodated on another service, pre-booked meals will automatically be transferred. In cases where the meal cannot be provided, the amount paid will be refunded in full.

The Basic fare is currently available on select domestic routes as part of a trial rollout. Air India said customer feedback and booking trends during the pilot phase will help determine the future expansion of the offering.

At present, tickets under the Basic fare category can be booked exclusively through the airline's direct channels, including its website, mobile application, contact centre and airport ticketing offices.

Air India said the introduction of the new fare family forms part of its broader transformation journey aimed at making travel more intuitive, transparent and customer-centric. The airline added that with clearly differentiated fare bundles and service offerings, passengers can select the option that best suits their individual requirements.

As it continues to modernise its products and services, Air India said it remains focused on delivering greater value, flexibility and relevance to travellers, ensuring customers have more control over how they travel and what they pay for.