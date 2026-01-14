Air India-Saudia codeshare opens new skies for India-Saudi travel

A major boost to air connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia is set to take off next month, with Saudia and Air India sealing a codeshare agreement that promises smoother journeys, wider networks and far greater flexibility for passengers on both sides. The partnership, which comes into effect in February, reflects the deepening travel, business and people-to-people ties between the two countries at a time when demand across tourism and the Indian diaspora is steadily rising.

Under the agreement, travellers flying on either airline will be able to book their journeys on a single ticket, enjoy seamless connections and have their baggage checked through to their final destination. For passengers, this means fewer formalities, shorter transit hassles and a more integrated travel experience across two of the most important aviation markets in Asia and the Middle East.

“For Saudia’s passengers, the deal significantly expands access within India. Through Air India’s domestic network via Mumbai and Delhi, travellers will be able to connect to key Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow and Jaipur, along with over 15 additional destinations offered on an interline basis. The arrangement opens up India’s major commercial, technology and cultural hubs to Saudi travellers with minimal friction,” said the airline official.

The official further said that those flying into Jeddah or Riyadh on Air India services will be able to connect onward on Saudia-operated flights to cities such as Dammam, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, Madinah and Taif.

“The inclusion of codeshare flights on the busy Jeddah-Riyadh sector also allows travellers the flexibility to arrive in one Saudi city and depart from another, a move expected to benefit both business travellers and tourists. Connections to select international destinations beyond Saudi Arabia are slated to be added later this year,” said the official.

Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar described the partnership as a strategic step that builds on the long histories of both airlines. He said the agreement strengthens connectivity between the two countries while giving guests access to a broader range of destinations through simplified travel processes. Highlighting Saudia’s six-decade presence in India, he pointed to easier visa options, including e-visas, stopover visas and visa-on-arrival for eligible Indian passport holders, as factors that have made travel to the Kingdom more accessible than ever.

“Saudi Arabia is amongst our most important markets in the Middle East, with the country fast transforming into a major international gateway to the region. We are happy to be partnering with Saudia to provide greater access to the large Indian diaspora spread across Saudi Arabia as well as to open up the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving and diverse tourism offerings and remarkable destinations to holidaymakers from India,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.