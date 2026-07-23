Air India, Saudia sign MoU to deepen partnership, expand codeshare and India-Saudi connectivity

Air India and Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their strategic partnership, with plans to expand their existing codeshare agreement, improve network connectivity and explore wider commercial cooperation as passenger traffic between India and Saudi Arabia continues to grow.

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The agreement was signed by Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar and Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.

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The two airlines said the partnership will be implemented in phases, beginning with an expansion of their existing codeshare arrangement. The MoU also envisages improved connectivity across both networks, assessment of terminal co-location at select airports and exploration of operational and commercial synergies, including cooperation between their respective frequent flyer programmes.

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The carriers will also examine the possibility of extending the partnership to other airlines within their groups, including Air India Express and Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal.

Al-Omar described India as a key market for Saudia and said the expanded partnership would provide passengers with greater network choice, flexibility and smoother travel options as demand between the two countries continues to rise.

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He said the collaboration would also open fresh opportunities for operational and commercial cooperation while laying the foundation for a broader relationship across the two airline groups in the future.

Wilson said the growing economic and people-to-people ties between India and Saudi Arabia were creating new opportunities for the aviation sector to further strengthen connectivity between the two nations.

He said Air India and Saudia, as airlines operating in fast-growing markets, were well placed to build a deeper partnership that would enhance customer experience while supporting the long-term growth plans of both carriers.

The MoU provides a framework for expanding cooperation across multiple areas as the two airlines continue to strengthen their international networks and respond to increasing demand for travel between India and Saudi Arabia.

Since its privatisation in 2022, Air India has steadily expanded its international partnerships and currently has 25 codeshare agreements and more than 120 interline partnerships, giving its passengers access to over 1,000 destinations worldwide through partner airlines.