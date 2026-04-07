Air India scales up UAE ops to 32 flights amid West Asia tensions, IndiGo runs select services

Air India Group would operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on Tuesday, increasing ad-hoc services to the United Arab Emirates amid continuing airspace restrictions, flight disruptions and rising geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.

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IndiGo would also operate select flights as carriers adjust schedules in real time.

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Of the 32 flights, 16 will be non-scheduled services to and from the UAE, reflecting a fresh push to maintain India-UAE connectivity despite ongoing flight cancellations, rerouting and slot constraints. These services are being operated subject to regulatory approvals and operational conditions.

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Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah would continue to depend entirely on ad hoc operations. Air India will operate a Delhi-Dubai flight, while Air India Express would connect Mangalore to Dubai. Abu Dhabi would see expanded connectivity through Air India Express flights from Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore and Mumbai. Sharjah would be linked to Amritsar and Kannur.

Ras Al Khaimah remains open for limited ad hoc movements, though no specific sectors have been detailed, while Al Ain continues to remain without services.

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In Oman, scheduled operations would continue on the Muscat route, with Air India Express operating from Delhi and Mumbai.

Salalah remains suspended.

Saudi Arabia would see partial continuity in flight operations. Jeddah will be served by Air India from Mumbai and by Air India Express from Hyderabad, Kannur and Kozhikode. Riyadh will have scheduled services from Delhi and Kozhikode, while Dammam remains without operations.

Flights to Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait and Tel Aviv remain suspended, underlining the ongoing impact of airspace restrictions and regional uncertainty on international travel.

Air India said its long-haul flights to North America, Europe and Australia are operating as per schedule, indicating that disruptions remain largely confined to West Asia sectors.

Passengers affected by cancellations have been offered free rebooking or full refunds, with Air India Express allowing UAE-bound travellers to shift to alternate flights within its network without additional charges. The airline group is also reaching out to impacted passengers through registered contact details to facilitate rescheduling.

It further said that additional ad hoc flights are being explored depending on approvals, as demand remains high and capacity constrained.

IndiGo, meanwhile, said it will operate select flights to and from the Middle East, with schedules being continuously reviewed in coordination with aviation authorities.

With travel advisories in place and airlines issuing regular updates, passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as flight schedules remain fluid amid ongoing disruptions in West Asia airspace.