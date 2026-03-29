Air India scales up West Asia ops with 30 flights, UAE sees most ad hoc services

Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia on Sunday, with a focus on boosting connectivity to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid continued disruptions on several routes following the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

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According to officials, 16 of these flights to and from the UAE will be non-scheduled (ad hoc), subject to slot availability and local operational conditions.

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The airline said these services have been planned with necessary approvals from Indian authorities and UAE regulators.

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Dubai will see only ad hoc operations, with both Air India and Air India Express running services from Delhi. Abu Dhabi will also be served exclusively through non-scheduled flights, with Air India Express connecting the city to Delhi, Kozhikode, Mangalore and Mumbai. Sharjah will also have ad hoc flights, linking Amritsar and Kannur through Air India Express.

No flights are planned for Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.

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In Oman, scheduled services will continue on the Muscat route, with Air India Express operating flights from Delhi and Mumbai, while Salalah will not see any operations on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will continue to have regular services on key routes. Jeddah will be connected through scheduled flights operated by Air India from Delhi and by Air India Express from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru. Riyadh will have a scheduled Air India Express service from Kozhikode. There will be no flights to Dammam.

Operations to Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel, including Tel Aviv, will remain suspended for Sunday.

The airline clarified that flights to North America, Europe, Australia and other regions will continue as per schedule, indicating that disruption remains limited to parts of West Asia.

Passengers affected by temporarily suspensions have been offered the option to rebook for a later date without additional charges or seek a full refund. Air India has advised travellers to use its website or customer support channels for rebooking and cancellations.

Air India Express has also allowed passengers departing from UAE stations to shift to its additional commercial flights to any destination in India without extra charges, providing relief amid ongoing schedule adjustments.