Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Air India starts direct flights to New York, Newark using Iraq airspace; 10% fuel savings expected

Air India starts direct flights to New York, Newark using Iraq airspace; 10% fuel savings expected

Move has reduced flight durations by around 4 hours; full service carrier operates one daily flight each to the 2 cities from Mumbai and Delhi

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi/Mumbai, Updated At : 06:44 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/AirIndia
Advertisement

Air India is now operating flights directly to New York and Newark without a stopover as the airline has started using Iraq airspace from this week, a move that has also reduced flight durations by around four hours, according to sources.

With the use of Iraq airspace, there will be around 10 per cent fuel savings as well as less burdensome crew requirements in terms of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), one of the sources told PTI.

The full service carrier, which has been significantly impacted by airspace curbs, including due to the West Asia crisis, operates one daily flight each to New York and Newark (in the US) from Delhi as well as Mumbai.

The source said there is now more flexibility in terms of airspace availability, which is allowing operations of direct flights to the two destinations in the east coast of the US.

Advertisement

With the use of the Iraq airspace from this week, the flight duration has been cut down by around four hours whereas earlier, the longer route through Jordan and Egypt resulted in increased flying hours, the source added.

As the airline’s New York and Newark flights were making a stopover in Rome (Italy), the journey time increased further. With the stopover, the duration was around 20 hours and that has come down to about 16 hours, the source said.

The flights to New York and Newark are generally operated with Boeing 777 planes and sometimes, New York is also served with A350 aircraft.

Advertisement

The Tata Group-owned airline has been taking longer routes for its European and North American flights since early last year, following the Pakistan airspace closure for Indian carriers.

With longer routes and more flying hours, Air India is required to have additional crew members on these flights to ensure compliance with FDTL requirements.

The sources said as the flight durations will be less through the Iraq route, the airline will have more flexibility in terms of crew requirements.

Advertisement

Last month, a senior airline official said there was a big impact due to the airspace restrictions, including due to the West Asia crisis, and the impact is worse than last year.

“It is not just Pakistan’s airspace closure impact now; there is also Iran conflict impact,” the official had said and mentioned airspace restrictions in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“The more airspaces are closed, the more southwards flights have to go... the more southwards flights have to go, the more the fuel bill. So, it (airspace curbs) is worse than what we had last year,” the official had said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts