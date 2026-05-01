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Home / India / Air India to cut international flights till July amid jet fuel price surge, airspace curbs

Air India to cut international flights till July amid jet fuel price surge, airspace curbs

Airspace restrictions in the wake of the West Asia conflict have forced the airline to take longer routes for many international destinations, resulting in increased fuel burn

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:55 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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Loss-making Air India will reduce its international flights till July, as the airspace curbs and surge in jet fuel prices have made many routes unprofitable, its CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

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"We have reduced some flying for April and May...massive rise in jet fuel prices which, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, have caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate," he told the staff in a message.

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Airspace restrictions in the wake of the West Asia conflict have forced the airline to take longer routes for many international destinations, resulting in increased fuel burn.

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Wilson, who has announced plans to step down later this year, said the airspace and jet fuel price situation remains extremely challenging.

The situation leaves the airline with no choice "but to further trim schedules for June and July", he added.

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"We very much regret the disruption to our customers' plans and our crew's rosters, and hope that the Middle East situation settles - and the Strait of Hormuz opens - soon so that we can get back to a more normal state," Wilson said.

Air India Group is estimated to have incurred over Rs 22,000 crore losses in the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

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