DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Air India to deploy new Dreamliner for international service from February

Air India to deploy new Dreamliner for international service from February

The is also the first Dreamliner to join the fleet after privatisation

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Air India will deploy its new Boeing 787-9 plane, also the first Dreamliner to join the fleet after privatisation, for international long-haul service from February.

Advertisement

On January 7, Air India completed the title transfer of the first line fit Dreamliner at the Boeing’s Everett factory in Seattle, US, and the aircraft landed in Delhi on January 11.

Advertisement

Generally, line fit refers to an aircraft specifically made for a particular airline. The last line fit Dreamliner that was acquired by Air India was in October 2017 when the carrier was under the government ownership.

Advertisement

“The new Boeing 787-9 is expected to enter international, long-haul commercial service in February 2026,” the airline said in a release.

The loss-making Air India, acquired by Tata Group in January 2022, expects to induct five more wide-body planes — A350-1000s and B787-9s — this year.

Advertisement

Air India has placed orders for 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing planes. Of the Airbus order, six wide-body A350s have already been inducted into the Air India fleet and 51 narrow-body B737-8s are with Air India Express.

Besides, Air India’s legacy B787-8s are undergoing retrofits. Many of these aircraft are scheduled to complete the process and return to service with refreshed nose-to-tail refit in 2026.

“By the end of this year, nearly 60 per cent of our wide-body fleet will have modern interiors,” the release said.

Air India has 26 B787-8s and six B787-9s of erstwhile Vistara, which was merged with the airline.

Currently, Air India Group has over 300 planes, including 185 aircraft with Air India and the remaining ones with Air India Express.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts